Two Donegal boxers win titles at IABA National U17 Championships

Two Donegal boxers were crowned at the 2025 IABA National U17 Championships in Dublin.

Aleisha Mullis Boyle (Dungloe BC) beat Grace Bailey (Castlebar BC, Mayo) 5-0 at 66kg while Sean Doohan (Dunfanaghy BC) beat Martin Collins (Baldoyle BC, Dublin) 5-0.

In all, 130 boxers from 73 clubs contested this tournament across a two-week period.

These champions will now go forward to National Squad Training, in consideration of selection for the 2025 European U17 Championships, taking place at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre in Kienbaum, Germany from December 8th to 18th.

This is the inaugural confederation-level World Boxing championships for this age group.