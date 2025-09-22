Two people injured by horse on Benone Strand, Limavady

Police in County Derry are appealing for information following a report of two people being injured after being struck by a horse on Benone Strand, Limavady.

The incident happened at around 11.45 yesterday morning.

The man and woman received medical treatment at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

The man’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 66-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward, and in particular, they’re keen to hear from anyone who may have mobile or dash-cam footage of this incident, or any vehicles that may have been involved.