1 in 3 people will walk away from someone having an epileptic seizure

A Northern Ireland charity is encouraging people to familiarise themselves with epilepsy first aid.

New research from Epilepsy Action shows one in three people surveyed would walk away from someone having a seizure, while over half wouldn’t know how to help.

The organisation has launched the ‘Could I Count on You?’ campaign in a bid to encourage people to familiarise themselves with the proper first aid procedure.

Carla Smyth is the Northern Ireland Manager for Epilepsy Action, with some top tips on what to do in an emergency:

The charity’s acronym CARE is a useful reminder of the steps to take if you see someone having a seizure.

Comfort: Cushion their head with something soft, to protect them from injury and keep them comfortable.

Action: Start to time the seizure and clear the area of anything that might be harmful. You could also check if the person has a medical ID or bracelet with more information on how to help.

Reassure: When the seizure has stopped, place them in the recovery position, stay with them and reassure them as they come round.

Emergency: Call an ambulance if the seizure goes on for more than five minutes, or if they go straight into another seizure or has trouble breathing.

