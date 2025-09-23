Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Busy weekend for Arranmore RNLI crew

This past weekend, Arranmore RNLI’s crew responded to two separate calls for assistance.

The first call came on Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., to bring a doctor from NoWDOC to Arranmore to assess a patient.

The second call came on Sunday evening around 8:50 p.m., to assist with a medical evacuation from Arranmore to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for transport to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The busy weekend followed crew members JJ O’Donnell and Evan O’Donnell being awarded commendations for the rescue of a kayaker, and press officer Nora Flanagan receiving a long service medal for 32 years of service.

