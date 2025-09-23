Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Car burnt out in Lifford

A Garda investigation is underway after a car was burnt out in Lifford  at the weekend.

It happened shortly before 11.30 on Saturday in the Croghan Heights area.

A parked car was set alight,  and the fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Gardai want to hear from anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam between 11pm and 11.45pm. They are particularly interested in
any sightings of two people in the area with their hoods up around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

letterkenny garda station
News

Wing mirror smashed on car in Letterkenny

23 September 2025
Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Car burnt out in Lifford

23 September 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

23 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Support dog removed from Co Derry prison due to external threats

23 September 2025
Advertisement

