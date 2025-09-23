Car burnt out in Lifford

A Garda investigation is underway after a car was burnt out in Lifford at the weekend.

It happened shortly before 11.30 on Saturday in the Croghan Heights area.

A parked car was set alight, and the fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Gardai want to hear from anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam between 11pm and 11.45pm. They are particularly interested in

any sightings of two people in the area with their hoods up around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential Line may be reached on 1800 666 111.