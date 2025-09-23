Derry and Strabane PCSP welcomes NI Justice Minister’s response to calls for collective approach to domestic violence

The North’s Justice Minister has recognised the urgent need for a more robust, collective response to domestic violence, abuse, and stalking in a response to Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

The group wrote to Minister Naomi Long, following the recent tragedy in Maguiresbridge.

Derry and Strabane Policing & Community Safety Partnership wrote to the Justice Minister last month after members expressed shock and deep sorrow over the death of Vanessa Whyte and her two children, which they say underscores the urgent need to strengthen the collective response to domestic violence across Northern Ireland.

In response, Minister Long highlighted several key areas of work being undertaken by her Department and acknowledged the PCSP’s concerns about the need for a “joined-up approach” between the family, youth, and criminal courts.

She also agreed on the importance of training for all agencies involved in responding to domestic abuse.

PCSP Chair Keith Kerrigan says they stand ready to work with the Department of Justice and all relevant partners to ensure that Northern Ireland leads the way in protecting victims and preventing further harm.