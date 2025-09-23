Donegal councillors question HSE on progress with the promised LUH Surgical Hub

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum has been told that plans for a surgical hub at Letterkenny University Hospital are progressing well.

Three Donegal members, the Forum’s Chair Councillor Gerry McMonagle and Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Declan Meehan had raised questions, particularly after an initial HSE response concentrated on the proposed Ambulatory Care Hub and the development of a Development Control Plan for the hospital campus.

In their initial written response, HSE officials confirmed a Capital Programme Oversight Board has been established in Letterkenny University Hospital to oversee the creation of the Development Control Plan for the LUH campus.

The reply also stated a design team will be appointed early next year to prepare preliminary options for the proposed Ambulatory Care Hub, which will provide surgical and oncology facilities in the long term.

Cllrs Brogan, Mc Monagle and Meehan all questioned why the replies contained so few details about the surgical hub.

Regional Executive Officer Tony Canavan said the proposal is progressing well, under the auspices of the National Programme.

A design team will be appointed in the first quarter of next year.

Mr Canavan also stressed the significance of the Development Control Plan, saying it will guide how all hospital services are coordinated. This, he said, will be particularly important in terms of reducing oncology wait times and improving cancer services at the hospital.