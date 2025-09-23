Donegal providers still waiting on Children’s Disability Services funding

Children in Donegal are still waiting for funding to be released from the Children’s Disability Services Fund.

It’s almost two years since it was announced to much fanfare that €3.6m was being sanctioned for four service providers for children with additional needs in Donegal.

It led to a Donegal mother claiming her son, Jack had been used as a photo prop.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty received a promise from Government in July that the funding would finally be paid out.

He says the time for excuses is over: