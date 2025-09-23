Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

South Donegal TD and Junior Minister Marian Harkin says she will nominate Maria Steen so she can run in the Presidential election.

Ms Steen currently has around 14 members of the Oireachtas backing her, and needs to reach 20.

Independent Ireland’s four TD’s are meeting this morning to decide if they will back her bid for the Presidency.

The deadline for close of nominations is tomorrow.

Marian Harkin says she is signing Maria Steens nomination papers to give voters a wider choice and to ensure people with different views aren’t polarised.

Ms Harkin will be voting for Heather Humphreys in the election.