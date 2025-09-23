Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

South Donegal TD and Junior Minister Marian Harkin says she will nominate Maria Steen so she can run in the Presidential election.

Ms Steen currently has around 14 members of the Oireachtas backing her, and needs to reach 20.

Independent Ireland’s four TD’s are meeting this morning to decide if they will back her bid for the Presidency.

The deadline for close of nominations is tomorrow.

Marian Harkin says she is signing Maria Steens nomination papers to give voters a wider choice and to ensure people with different views aren’t polarised.

Ms Harkin will be voting for Heather Humphreys in the election.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Car burnt out in Lifford

23 September 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

23 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Support dog removed from Co Derry prison due to external threats

23 September 2025
mental health young people
News, Audio

Men in Ireland 40% more likely than women to die prematurely

23 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Car burnt out in Lifford

23 September 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

23 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Support dog removed from Co Derry prison due to external threats

23 September 2025
mental health young people
News, Audio

Men in Ireland 40% more likely than women to die prematurely

23 September 2025
IMG_7707
News

Busy weekend for Arranmore RNLI crew

23 September 2025
elderly
News, Audio

45% of older people at poverty risk without targeted supports

23 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube