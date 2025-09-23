Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
NI Economy Minister defends Invest NI after resignation of Kieran Kennedy

The North’s Economy Minister has defended Invest NI’s record in the North West, saying recent announcements by Seagate, EY, Fintru and others show that there is a considerable level of investment taking place.

Caoimhe Archibald, herself an East Derry representative was answering questions from Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin regarding the resignation of Strabane businessman Kieran Kennedy from the Invest NI board.

He tendered his resignation at a meeting in June after the agency said it was keeping its North West office at Timber Key in Derry rather than moving to a new location, a decision Mr Kennedy said showed a lack of commitment to the North West region.

Minister Archibald told the Assembly it’s a regrettable situation……….

 

