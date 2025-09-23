Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Carndonagh

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in the Carndonagh area.
Uisce Eireann is advising of supply disruptions in Carndonagh Road, Hillhead, Tullanree and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3:30pm this afternoon.
