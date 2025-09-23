Support dog removed from Co Derry prison due to external threats

Bailey, the in-house support dog in Magilligan Prison in Co. Derry, has been removed from the premises.

A Northern Ireland Prison Service spokesperson said the spaniel, named Bailey, was removed because the PSNI warned that an external source planned to harm the dog in an attempt to embarrass the Governor.

The spokesperson added that Bailey’s welfare has always been the priority.

They confirmed he is now safe and well cared for, just as he was while at the prison.

While at the prison, Bailey provided emotional support to inmates.

His presence helped to enhance their social skills, self-esteem, and self-confidence while reducing stress and anxiety.

The prison service noted this work helps reduce the risk of reoffending.

The statement concluded that the ongoing inaccurate and sensationalist reporting about Bailey has been an unnecessary distraction from the current challenges facing the Prison Service.