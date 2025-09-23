The Good Friday Agreement will not be undermined – Ferguson

The Stormont Assembly has been told that only the people of Ireland can decide the North’s constitutional future.

The warning came from Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson, in response to Reform Vice Chair Richard Tice, who suggested recently that the UK can withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights without in any way compromising the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms Ferguson told the Assembly this is not the case, and represents yet another example of parties in London ignoring the express wishes of the people of Northern Ireland.

She says such tactics will not succeed……….