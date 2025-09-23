Wing mirror smashed on car in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a car that’s believed to have happened at Lower Ard O’ Donnell, Letterkenny on Thursday last.

Shortly after 3 o’clock that afternoon, Gardaí received a report that the wing mirror of a parked car had been deliberately damaged.

It’s alleged the driver of another vehicle used his hand to knock the wing mirror off the parked car as he passed by.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam around that time to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterlenny.

Any relevant information should be passed on by calling 074-9167100.