Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Wing mirror smashed on car in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a car that’s believed to have happened  at Lower Ard O’ Donnell, Letterkenny on Thursday last.

Shortly after 3 o’clock that afternoon,  Gardaí received a report that the wing mirror of a parked car had been deliberately damaged.

It’s alleged the driver of another vehicle used his hand to knock the wing mirror off the parked car as he passed by.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam around that time to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterlenny.

Any relevant information should be passed on by calling  074-9167100.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News

Wing mirror smashed on car in Letterkenny

23 September 2025
Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Car burnt out in Lifford

23 September 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

23 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Support dog removed from Co Derry prison due to external threats

23 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny garda station
News

Wing mirror smashed on car in Letterkenny

23 September 2025
Lifford Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Car burnt out in Lifford

23 September 2025
Marian Harkin Dail 1
Top Stories, News

Marian Harkin to nominate Maria Steen in the name of democracy

23 September 2025
Magilligan-Prison
News, Top Stories

Support dog removed from Co Derry prison due to external threats

23 September 2025
mental health young people
News, Audio

Men in Ireland 40% more likely than women to die prematurely

23 September 2025
IMG_7707
News

Busy weekend for Arranmore RNLI crew

23 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube