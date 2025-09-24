Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Drink driving in Donegal up 111%

Drink driving in Donegal has increased 111% over the past year.

Latest CSO figures show that the number of harassment incidents, assaults and public order offences are also up in the county.

Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs in Donegal was up 14% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period the previous year.

While drink driving has increased a huge 111%, there were no drug driving incidents recorded.

The number of homicides, murders and manslaughters was down 33%, there was a 28% decrease in sexual offences, there were 19% less burglaries, thefts and robberies while drug related incidents were down 23%.

Meanwhile, the number of harassments reported to Gardai in Donegal increased 35%, assaults were up 6% and public order offences rose by 2%.

