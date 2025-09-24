Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps on the hunt for new Head Of Academy

Finn Park

Finn Harps FC are welcoming applications for the part-time role of Head Of Academy.

The club say they are looking for an ambitious coach that could further grow the Academy programme, helping develop and shape the future of the club by nurturing Academy talent.

Applicants are required to have a UEFA Elite Youth A Licence (or a UEFA A License with a commitment to complete UEFA Elite Youth A) and, preferably, have previous experience in a similar role.

To apply for the Head of Academy role at the Ballybofey club, send your footballing CV to headofacademy@finnharps.ie

The closing date for applications is Monday 29th of September.

