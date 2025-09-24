Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Lettermacaward to be without water until Friday

Properties in the vicinity of Lettermacaward are experiencing water outages this morning due to an issue at the local water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann has stated that crews are working to resolve the issue and hope to have it completed by 5 pm on Friday evening.

Portnoo, Derrydruel, Drumlaghdrid, Doochary, the Dune, Maghery, and Maas will also likely be affected.

In the meantime, an alternative water supply will be available at Lettermacaward Chapel until 6 pm on Friday.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and, as a precaution, boil the water before drinking.

Damien O’Sullivan of Uisce Éireann said work is ongoing to resolve the issue and restore a normal supply as quickly as possible.

