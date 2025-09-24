Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Water could be restored to Lettermacaward by tonight

Uisce Éireann says it’s now expected that supply will be restored to Lettermacaward village by 8pm this evening (Wednesday).

It may take longer for supply to return to surrounding villages, and in some cases it may be tomorrow morning before normal pressure levels have fully returned.

Alternative Water Supplies are available this afternoon at the Chapel car park in Lettermacaward and Narin Beach.

The outage was caused by a mechanical issue at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant which is currently being addressed by Uisce Éireann crews.

 

dst
News

Two arrested and drugs seized in Strabane

24 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, September 24th

24 September 2025
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News

Culdaff Boil Water Notice lifted

24 September 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News, Top Stories

Water could be restored to Lettermacaward by tonight

24 September 2025
