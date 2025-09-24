Water could be restored to Lettermacaward by tonight

Uisce Éireann says it’s now expected that supply will be restored to Lettermacaward village by 8pm this evening (Wednesday).

It may take longer for supply to return to surrounding villages, and in some cases it may be tomorrow morning before normal pressure levels have fully returned.

Alternative Water Supplies are available this afternoon at the Chapel car park in Lettermacaward and Narin Beach.

The outage was caused by a mechanical issue at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant which is currently being addressed by Uisce Éireann crews.