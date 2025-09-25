HSE acknowledges recruitment difficulties at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

The HSE has acknowledged that it is having some difficulty recruiting staff for the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital.

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum this week was told there are issues which they are working to overcome.

Answering questions from Cllr Michael Naughton, officials confirmed recruitment for the 52 long- term care beds and 10 short term care beds at the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital has been completed, and these beds are now fully operational.

The remaining 10 short-term care beds and eight dementia care beds will be opened on a phased basis, once recruitment for the necessary staff grades has been finalised.

However, they say challenges remain in filling certain posts, particularly in Nursing, Nurse Management, and Multi-Task Attendant roles.

They say the HSE is actively prioritising resources and exploring all available avenues to progress recruitment.

With respect to the site of The Rock, Ballyshannon. the HSE says it is currently developing an accommodation strategy reviewing the long term requirement for this property and possible future uses.