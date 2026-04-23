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News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, April 23rd

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, April 23rd:

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News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, April 23rd

23 April 2026
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Doherty says households cannot wait until Budget day for support

23 April 2026
emer higgins
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Minister praises Donegal work on accessible social housing

23 April 2026
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IFI wins case over illegal salmon removal in Donegal Bay

23 April 2026
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News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, April 23rd

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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