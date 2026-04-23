Doherty says households cannot wait until Budget day for support



A Donegal TD has told the Tánaiste that families cannot wait until Budget day as electricity and home heating costs continue to rise.

Pearse Doherty accused the Government of having “deaf ears” to people struggling with the cost of living, saying many households are unable to make ends meet.

He has called for an emergency cost-of-living package to be delivered as a matter of urgency:

Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris denied that the Government haven’t taken action, and accused the opposition of making unrealistic demands every week: