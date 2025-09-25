Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Murphy and Roarty in the running for individual awards as 10 Donegal players nominated for All-Stars

Michael Murphy. Photo: Geraldine Diver Donegal GAA

Donegal’s Michael Murphy has been nominated for GAA Footballer Of The Year, while Finbarr Roarty has been nominated in the Young Footballer of the Year category.

The All-Ireland runners-up have received more nominations than champions Kerry as the PwC All-Star football nominees have been announced for 2025.

Murphy, who stepped out of retirement at the beginning of 2025, finishes the year with an All-Star nomination and a place on the Footballer of the Year shortlist.

The Glenswilly man is joined by 9 other team-mates on the shortlist as Conor O’Donnell, Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan, Peadar Mogan, Ciaran Moore, Brendan McCole, Ryan McHugh and Young Footballer nominee Roarty have all been put forward.

Kerry’s David Clifford and Joe O’Connor are in the running for the Player of The Year Award alongside Murphy, with the Kingdom receiving 9 All-Star nominations in total.

Armagh’s Oisin Conaty and Galway’s Matthew Thompson are in the running to be named Young Footballer of the Year alongside Naomh Conaill youngster Roarty.

See the full list of All-Star nominees below:

Goalkeepers

1. Shane Ryan (Kerry)
2. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)
3. Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)

Defenders

1. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (Kerry)
2. Jason Foley (Kerry)
3. Gavin White (Kerry)
4. Michael Breen (Kerry)
5. Brendan McCole (Donegal)
6. Finnbarr Roarty (Donegal)
7. Peadar Mogan (Donegal)
8. Ciarán Moore (Donegal)
9. Ciarán Caulfield (Meath)
10. Seán Rafferty (Meath)
11. Craig Lennon (Louth)
12. Jarly Óg Burns (Armagh)
13. Ross McQuillan (Armagh)
14. Niall Devlin (Tyrone)
15. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)
16. Dessie Ward (Monaghan)
17. Jack Coyne (Mayo)
18. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Midfielders

1. Michael Langan (Donegal)
2. Joe O’Connor (Kerry)
3. Odhran Murdock (Down)
4. Conor Glass (Derry)
5. John Maher (Galway)
6. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin)

Forwards

1. Michael Murphy (Donegal)
2. Conor O’Donnell (Donegal)
3. Shane O’Donnell (Donegal)
4. Ciaran Thompson (Donegal)
5. David Clifford (Kerry)
6. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
7. Seán O’Shea (Kerry)
8. Matthew Costello (Meath)
9. Jordan Morris (Meath)
10. Ruairí Kinsella (Meath)
11. Rob Finnerty (Galway)
12. Matthew Thompson (Galway)
13. Sam Mulroy (Louth)
14. Ryan Burns (Louth)
15. Oisín Conaty (Armagh)
16. Rory Grugan (Armagh)
17. Michael Bannigan (Monaghan)
18. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

62 patients without beds in North West hospitals this morning

25 September 2025
air 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

25 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Community on alert after Muff break-ins

25 September 2025
Jimlynchbuilding 2
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former town councillor as Jim Lynch Community Building to officially open today

25 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

62 patients without beds in North West hospitals this morning

25 September 2025
air 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

25 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Community on alert after Muff break-ins

25 September 2025
Jimlynchbuilding 2
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former town councillor as Jim Lynch Community Building to officially open today

25 September 2025
Ballyshannon Community Hospital Exterior-3136
News, Top Stories

HSE acknowledges recruitment difficulties at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

25 September 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio

Steen’s snub sparks calls for referendum on Presidential nomination system

25 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube