Three nursing home reports published by HIQA

HIQA has published reports into three private nursing homes in Donegal following inspections earlier this year.

There were two non-compliances recorded at Aras Gaoth Dobhair and the Lakehouse Nursing Home in Portnablagh.

No non-compliances were recorded at Aras Mhic Suibhne in Laghey.

There were 35 patients at Aras Gaoth Dobhair when the inspection took place in May of this year. Inspectors reported the feedback from residents was overwhelmingly positive regarding the quality of care provided to them.

However, there were non-compliances noted in the areas of premises and residents’ rights.

You view the full Areas Gaoth Dobhair report HERE

 

At the Lake House Nursing Home, there were 45 residents in place during the inspection in April.

Inspectors noted that residents appeared to be relaxed and comfortable in the company of staff, and all interactions were observed to be respectful towards residents.

However, non-compliances were noted in the areas of fire precautions and governance and management.

You can view the full Lake House report HERE  

 

In both instances, the reports detail responses from management as to how the issues will be addressed.

 

There were 47 residents on site when Aras Mhic Suibhne was inspected in May.

The overall feedback from residents was that they were happy about the care and support provided by staff.

No non-compliances were recorded.

You can read the full Aras Mhic Suibhne report HERE

 

