Body recovered from the water near Teelin

The Irish Coastguard has confirmed the extensive search coordinated for a missing fisherman by the Coast Guard today in Donegal Bay has ended with the recovery of a body off Teelin on the Donegal Coast.

A local Fishing vessel involved in the search made the discovery just before 6pm. The search concluded after 3 days of intensive searching coordinated by the Coast Guard at Malin Head Maritime Rescue Sub Centre.

The Coast Guard extends their sympathy to the family at this time of sadness and would also like to thank all the search units and local fishing vessels, An Garda Siochana along with  the  community for their support throughout the search.

Top Stories

candle
News

Body recovered from the water near Teelin

27 September 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
Top Stories, News

Body recovered in search for missing fisherman

27 September 2025
gaoth dobhair v st michaels
News

Gaoth Dobhair power into Donegal Senior Championship Final with victory over St. Michael’s

27 September 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following fire at disused caravan site in St. Johnston

27 September 2025
