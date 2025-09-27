Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bratton says his Letterkenny team chose to “come out fighting” against strong Ards team

Letterkenny put in a spirited performance but ultimately succumbed to a 45-27 defeat to Ulster Championship 2 leaders Ards at Dave Gallaher Park this afternoon.

The home side found themselves 38-13 behind heading into the final stages but they battled back and made Ards work for their win.

Alex McDonald spoke to Adam Bratton at full time as the Letterkenny boss was happy with the spirit his team showed…

 

In other Championship 2 games, City of Derry defeated Academy 36-28 and Limavady had a convincing 49-12 win over Lisburn.

