Construction commences on Derry’s DNA Museum

Construction has commenced on Derry’s North Atlantic DNA Museum.

The £15m project will house a treasure trove of artefacts and collections capturing the fascinating history of the North West of Ireland.

Located in Ebrington Square, the DNA Museum will be a dynamic cultural space and will create 14 jobs.

Appointed contractor, McKelvey Construction Ltd., has moved on site this week to commence works.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairi McHugh, says the museum is a major strategic project within Derry and Strabane’s City Deal Plan and says it will be a significant cultural asset which will really enhance the visitor experience as well as helping to celebrate and promote the history and heritage of the North West.

