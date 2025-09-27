Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Specific targets needed in upcoming Budget to tackle homelessness – Depaul

Specific targets to tackle homelessness need to be included in the upcoming Budget.

That’s according to Depaul, which is calling for at least a thousand children to be removed from homelessness by next summer.

Another record high of 16 thousand 353 people in emergency accommodation was recorded in August – with an increase of 131 in the number of children, compared to the previous month.

In Donegal specifically, 57 adults were homeless, down 13% when compared to figures from July.

Depaul’s Chief Executive, David Carroll says the government’s efforts to date clearly haven’t been working:

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following fire at disused caravan site in St. Johnston

27 September 2025
fire-service
News, Top Stories

Fire Service in attendance of asbestos incident in Falcarragh

27 September 2025
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Specific targets needed in upcoming Budget to tackle homelessness – Depaul

27 September 2025
504378426_1796374041055751_9170171223335736705_n
News, Top Stories

Search resumes for fisherman missing off Sligo coast

27 September 2025
Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, joined Council Chief Executive John Kelpie, in welcoming Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly & Joanne Bunting, The Executive Office, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Stella Byrne from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, to Ebrington Square today for the official commencement of works on site at the new Derry~Londonderry on the North Atlantic (DNA) Museum. McKelvey Construction Ltd are set to begin work on the £14.4m project which is expected to be completed in Spring 2027.
News

Construction commences on Derry’s DNA Museum

27 September 2025
Pearse Little Angels
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of letting energy companies rip people off

27 September 2025

