Specific targets needed in upcoming Budget to tackle homelessness – Depaul

Specific targets to tackle homelessness need to be included in the upcoming Budget.

That’s according to Depaul, which is calling for at least a thousand children to be removed from homelessness by next summer.

Another record high of 16 thousand 353 people in emergency accommodation was recorded in August – with an increase of 131 in the number of children, compared to the previous month.

In Donegal specifically, 57 adults were homeless, down 13% when compared to figures from July.

Depaul’s Chief Executive, David Carroll says the government’s efforts to date clearly haven’t been working: