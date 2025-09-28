Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Daire O’Baoill & Francie Friel give their thoughts on Gaoth Dobhair’s impressive win over St. Michael’s

Gaoth Dobhair booked their spot in the final of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship yesterday evening.

Ronan MacNiallais’ side were 1-16 to 0-13 winners over St. Michael’s at O’Donnell Park with Domhnaill MacGiolla Bhride hitting the net in the first half.

After the game, Gaoth Dobhair’s Daire O’Baoill spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and said the team have gelled well recently, both on and off the pitch…

 

Gaoth Dobhair coach Francie Friel also spoke to Brendan and said the hard work on the training pitch is paying off…

 

