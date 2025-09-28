Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 28/09/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Fanad United 1-1 Keadue Rovers
Glenea United 1-2 Donegal Town
Kildrum Tigers 1-2 Bonagee United
TDA Appliacne D1
Cappry Rovers 3-2 Kerrykeel 71
Castlefin Celtic 5-1 Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Swilly Rovers
Milford United 1-1 Ballybofey United
Rathmullan Celtic 3-0 Convoy Arsenal (Played on Thursday at Orchard Park)
Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two
Deele Harps 2-1 Drumkeen United
Drumoghill 1-0 Letterbarrow Celtic
Dunfanaghy Yths 1-9 Raphoe Town
Lifford Celtic 8-1 Dunkineely Celtic
Whitestrand Utd 3-2 Curragh Athletic