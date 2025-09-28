Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 28/09/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Fanad United 1-1 Keadue Rovers

Glenea United 1-2 Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers 1-2 Bonagee United

 

TDA Appliacne D1

Cappry Rovers 3-2 Kerrykeel 71

Castlefin Celtic 5-1 Gweedore United

Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Swilly Rovers

Milford United 1-1 Ballybofey United

Rathmullan Celtic 3-0 Convoy Arsenal (Played on Thursday at Orchard Park)

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Deele Harps 2-1 Drumkeen United

Drumoghill 1-0 Letterbarrow Celtic

Dunfanaghy Yths 1-9 Raphoe Town

Lifford Celtic 8-1 Dunkineely Celtic

Whitestrand Utd 3-2 Curragh Athletic

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in second water tragedy in Donegal this week

28 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two motorists hospitalised following Quigley’s Point collision

28 September 2025
jim gavin
News, Audio

Jim Gavin launches presidential campaign in Dublin today

28 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch information appeal following house fire in Derry

28 September 2025
