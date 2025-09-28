Investigation launched following the discovery of two bodies in Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Finglas in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to a house in Heathfield Terrace near Cappagh Hospital, shortly before 8 o’clock last night.

Inside, they found the bodies of an adult male and a female child.

The scene has been sealed off, with the Garda Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist’s office both involved.

A post-mortem will be arranged in due course.

Gardaí say it’s still early in the investigation, and have nothing to add as to possible circumstances surrounding the two deaths.