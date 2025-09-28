Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Investigation launched following the discovery of two bodies in Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Finglas in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to a house in Heathfield Terrace near Cappagh Hospital, shortly before 8 o’clock last night.

Inside, they found the bodies of an adult male and a female child.

The scene has been sealed off, with the Garda Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist’s office both involved.

A post-mortem will be arranged in due course.

Gardaí say it’s still early in the investigation, and have nothing to add as to possible circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

