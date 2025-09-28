Man charged to court following Derry assault

A man has been charged to court following the assault of another man in Derry on Friday afternoon.

Police had received a report that a man was assaulted by at least two men in the John Street area and was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his head.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates Court on Wednesday October 22nd.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Friday afternoon from 4.00pm to 6.00pm and who may have witnessed any assault or anyone who has any information in relation to the incidents to contact 101.