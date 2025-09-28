Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Martin Regan “absolutely thrilled” to reach third Donegal SFC Final in three years

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill have reached their third Donegal SFC Final in three years as Martin Regan’s side overcame Four Masters in the semi-final in Letterkenny this afternoon.

The game ended at 0-14 apiece after normal time and Regan’s team found themselves three points down in extra time at one stage.

However, Naomh Conaill rallied to win on a final scoreline of 1-19 to 0-18 – they will now face Gaoth Dobhair in two weeks.

After the game, Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty and acknowledged his team’s intense desire to win one way or another…

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in second water tragedy in Donegal this week

28 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two motorists hospitalised following Quigley’s Point collision

28 September 2025
jim gavin
News, Audio

Jim Gavin launches presidential campaign in Dublin today

28 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch information appeal following house fire in Derry

28 September 2025
