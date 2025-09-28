Martin Regan “absolutely thrilled” to reach third Donegal SFC Final in three years

Naomh Conaill have reached their third Donegal SFC Final in three years as Martin Regan’s side overcame Four Masters in the semi-final in Letterkenny this afternoon.

The game ended at 0-14 apiece after normal time and Regan’s team found themselves three points down in extra time at one stage.

However, Naomh Conaill rallied to win on a final scoreline of 1-19 to 0-18 – they will now face Gaoth Dobhair in two weeks.

After the game, Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty and acknowledged his team’s intense desire to win one way or another…