PSNI launch information appeal following house fire in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a house fire in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 3.10 am, Police officers received and responded to a report that a property in the Clon Dara area was on fire.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

It is believed that the blaze was started after accelerant was poured through the letterbox of the property.

No one was inside at the time of the incident but damage was caused to the front and back of the door as a result.

The PSNI say they are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger life, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who might have any information that may assist Police is asked to contact them on 101.