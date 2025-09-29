DCC says turnaround times for DCB scheme payments are improving

Donegal County Council says it has made significant progress in assessing and processing payment claims received under the Defective Concrete Block Scheme in recent weeks.

With almost 600 homes currently undergoing remedial works, officials say the number of Payment Claims submitted has significantly increased since June, and that has led to longer turnaround time for some payment claims.

However, they say that is being addressed.

Addressing concerns about delayed payments raised by Cllr Donal Coyle, officials confirmed that four additional staff members have been brought in to assist in working through the increased volume of claims.

They say the council also recently consolidated the DCB Section within one unit, and streamlined validation and payment processes.

These measures, they say, have helped to reduce turnaround time in the assessment and payment of valid claims since last month.

They say as well as this, the council says the DCB Online Portal has undergone a number of updates to streamline the system, and a webinar is being held next month for builders to ensure that valid Payment Claims are submitted as quickly as possible.

The Council stresses it is to striving to provide the homeowner with greater accessibility and efficiency, simplify the payment claims process, and reduce turnaround times for payment of claims.

************************

Cllr Coyle’s motion and reply in full –

“That this Council provide an update on what is now being done to expedite the process regarding

payments to applicants, who submit invoices while their homes are being rebuilt under the Defective

Concrete Blocks Grants Scheme.”

Donegal County Council has made significant progress in assessing and processing payment claims

received under the DCB Scheme in recent weeks. With almost 600 homes currently undergoing remedial

works, the number of Payment Claims submitted significantly increased since June 2025 and this had

resulted in a longer turnaround time for some payment claims during Q3 2025. The Council

acknowledges and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of homeowners as we managed this

heightened workload at the time. As indicated at the July Plenary Meeting, the Council introduced 4 nr.

additional staffing resources to further assist in working through the increased volume of claims. The

Council also recently consolidated the DCB Section within one unit and streamlined validation and

payment processes. The introduction of the additional staffing and consolidation measures yielded

results in reducing turnaround time in the assessment and payment of valid claims since August 2025.

The Council is committed to continue to introduce ongoing process improvements to further drive

efficiencies. The ultimate goal is to benefit the homeowner. A webinar is currently being prepared to

assist Competent Building Professionals, in the first instance, in submitting valid Payment Claims, and will

be held in mid-October. This webinar will also be available to homeowners shortly afterwards. The DCB

Online Portal has undergone a few updates in recent days, as part of ongoing process improvement.

These key changes include: Streamlined Process for submitting Final Claims by Homeowners

Improved information for homeowners regarding Grant Allocation e.g. date of grant allocation will now

be included Streamlined Process for submitting claims in respect of Professional Fees only These

changes are reflective of feedback from Elected Members, homeowners and CBPs. The Council is fully

committed to striving to provide the homeowner with greater accessibility and efficiency, simplify the

payment claims process, and reduce turnaround times for payment of claims.