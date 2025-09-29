Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

Donegal County Council has passed a motion calling on the executive to buy the site of the Creeslough Tragedy, either by negotiation with the owner or a CPO, and then sit down with the families and design a memorial garden.

The motion was moved by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, with a number of bereaved family members present in the chamber.

Concerns were expressed when Chief Executive John McLaughlin said if the motion were passed, he believes it will be difficult to justify the issuing of a CPO.

Cllr Frank McBrearty said there was no justice for the families and took exception to the refusal of Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning not to open the discussion to the floor.

The meeting was adjourned briefly when two family members became upset and attempted to address the meeting.

The meeting re-adjourned and the motion was deemed to be passed.

Hugh Harper, who lost his daughter Leona in the tragedy, gave his reaction to Highland Radio News:

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine sys he will continue to pursue this issue until the site is in the council’s ownership.

He believes a CPO can be justified:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
Allissa Walshe
News, Audio, Top Stories

SNA delay forces Kerrykeel girl out of school until ‘potentially November’

29 September 2025
Kevin McCloskey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kevin McCloskey remembered as passionate and hard working

29 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube