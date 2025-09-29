Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

Donegal County Council has passed a motion calling on the executive to buy the site of the Creeslough Tragedy, either by negotiation with the owner or a CPO, and then sit down with the families and design a memorial garden.

The motion was moved by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, with a number of bereaved family members present in the chamber.

Concerns were expressed when Chief Executive John McLaughlin said if the motion were passed, he believes it will be difficult to justify the issuing of a CPO.

Cllr Frank McBrearty said there was no justice for the families and took exception to the refusal of Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning not to open the discussion to the floor.

The meeting was adjourned briefly when two family members became upset and attempted to address the meeting.

The meeting re-adjourned and the motion was deemed to be passed.

Hugh Harper, who lost his daughter Leona in the tragedy, gave his reaction to Highland Radio News:

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine sys he will continue to pursue this issue until the site is in the council’s ownership.

He believes a CPO can be justified: