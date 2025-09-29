HSE seeking five new respite beds for Donegal children with special needs

The HSE has confirmed that it is seeking five new respite beds in Donegal for children with special needs.

However, at the September meeting of the Regional Health Forum, Cllr Gerry McMonagle told officials that needs to doubled to ten at the very least.

He also repeated his call for booklets to be produced clearly guiding parents of newly diagnosed children regarding the services available.

The HSE acknowledged demand in Donegal far outstrips capacity, saying recruitment is also an issue.

Cllr McMonagle says the reality is at present, there are 12 beds available every second week for child respite services: