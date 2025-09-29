Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
IFI investigating ‘devastating’ fish kill in South Donegal river

Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating a “devastating” fish kill that has left 22 juvenile salmon and trout dead in the Owenwee River in South Donegal.

The discovery was confirmed to the Sliabh Liag Angling Association, who described the incident as devastating.

IFI staff found the dead fish during a survey last Tuesday, spanning a one-kilometre stretch of the river.

Two dead adult salmon were also located 2km downstream.

Samples have been taken to investigate the presence of possible contaminants, such as herbicides and pesticides.

No discolouration or foul smell was detected from the stream.

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
Advertisement

