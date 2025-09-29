IFI investigating ‘devastating’ fish kill in South Donegal river

Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating a “devastating” fish kill that has left 22 juvenile salmon and trout dead in the Owenwee River in South Donegal.

The discovery was confirmed to the Sliabh Liag Angling Association, who described the incident as devastating.

IFI staff found the dead fish during a survey last Tuesday, spanning a one-kilometre stretch of the river.

Two dead adult salmon were also located 2km downstream.

Samples have been taken to investigate the presence of possible contaminants, such as herbicides and pesticides.

No discolouration or foul smell was detected from the stream.