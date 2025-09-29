Lough Swilly RNLI crew assists two separate boats in a single day

Lough Swilly RNLI volunteers had a busy day yesterday with two separate callouts from Malin Head Coast Guard.

Firstly, their all-weather lifeboat was launched just after 1:30 in the afternoon, to assist a small boat that had mechanical issues near Dunree Head.

They safely towed the boat and its two passengers to Rathmullan pier.

While that was happening, a second call came in around 2:38 PM for the inshore lifeboat.

Someone had reported a person in distress in the water at Ladies Bay.

The Atlantic 85 was launched and the crew was able to help them to shore where an ambulance was waiting.