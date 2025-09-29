Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Lough Swilly RNLI crew assists two separate boats in a single day

Lough Swilly RNLI volunteers had a busy day yesterday with two separate callouts from Malin Head Coast Guard.

Firstly, their all-weather lifeboat was launched just after 1:30 in the afternoon, to assist a small boat that had mechanical issues near Dunree Head.

They safely towed the boat and its two passengers to Rathmullan pier.

While that was happening, a second call came in around 2:38 PM for the inshore lifeboat.

Someone had reported a person in distress in the water at Ladies Bay.

The Atlantic 85 was launched and the crew was able to help them to shore where an ambulance was waiting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ken o'flynn
Audio, News

‘Cheat sheet’ circulated for IPAS applicants – Independent Ireland

29 September 2025
Vape
News, Audio

Vapes officially banned from vending machines

29 September 2025
light energy BER electricity
News

Over 1,600 without power this morning in Milord

29 September 2025
556033658_1100127722282242_8232093622239639033_n
News

Lough Swilly RNLI crew assists two separate boats in a single day

29 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ken o'flynn
Audio, News

‘Cheat sheet’ circulated for IPAS applicants – Independent Ireland

29 September 2025
Vape
News, Audio

Vapes officially banned from vending machines

29 September 2025
light energy BER electricity
News

Over 1,600 without power this morning in Milord

29 September 2025
556033658_1100127722282242_8232093622239639033_n
News

Lough Swilly RNLI crew assists two separate boats in a single day

29 September 2025
Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE seeking five new respite beds for Donegal children with special needs

29 September 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water mains repair works to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny today

29 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube