Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday September 29th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday September 29th:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday September 29th

29 September 2025
Dead salmon and trout, found at Owenwee River
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFI investigating ‘devastating’ fish kill in South Donegal river – AUDIO UPDATE

29 September 2025
dcb scheme
News, Top Stories

DCC says turnaround times for DCB scheme payments are improving

29 September 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025

