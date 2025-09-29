Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Over 1,600 without power this morning in Milord


1,621 homes, farms and businesses have been left without electricity due to a fault in the Milford area.

It was reported just at 6:48am this morning.

ESB estimates power will be restored by 8am, and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ken o'flynn
Audio, News

‘Cheat sheet’ circulated for IPAS applicants – Independent Ireland

29 September 2025
Vape
News, Audio

Vapes officially banned from vending machines

29 September 2025
light energy BER electricity
News

Over 1,600 without power this morning in Milord

29 September 2025
556033658_1100127722282242_8232093622239639033_n
News

Lough Swilly RNLI crew assists two separate boats in a single day

29 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ken o'flynn
Audio, News

‘Cheat sheet’ circulated for IPAS applicants – Independent Ireland

29 September 2025
Vape
News, Audio

Vapes officially banned from vending machines

29 September 2025
light energy BER electricity
News

Over 1,600 without power this morning in Milord

29 September 2025
556033658_1100127722282242_8232093622239639033_n
News

Lough Swilly RNLI crew assists two separate boats in a single day

29 September 2025
Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE seeking five new respite beds for Donegal children with special needs

29 September 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water mains repair works to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny today

29 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube