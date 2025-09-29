Over 1,600 without power this morning in Milord

1,621 homes, farms and businesses have been left without electricity due to a fault in the Milford area.
It was reported just at 6:48am this morning.
ESB estimates power will be restored by 8am, and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
