Semi Final line ups confirmed in Derry and Tyrone

The race for championship honours is down to the last four in both Derry and Tyrone.

In the Derry SFC, the semi-final pairings will see the Rory Kavanagh led Glen against Magherafelt while Slaughtneill will meet Newbridge.

On Sunday evening Slaughtneill beat Lavey 3-13 to 1-15. Manager Mark Doran told Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life they had to work hard to get to the semi finals:

The last quarter final seen Newbridge overcame Steelstown by three points as last years beaten finalist won 0-18 to 1-12.

Newbridge Joint Manager Kevin Brady was glad to see his side get the crucial scores to keep them in the competition:

And in the Tyrone SFC Championship, the semi-final draw sees champions Earagail Ciaran playing Trillick while Lochmacgroary will take on Carrickmore.