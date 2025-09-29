Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Semi Final line ups confirmed in Derry and Tyrone

The race for championship honours is down to the last four in both Derry and Tyrone.

In the Derry SFC, the semi-final pairings will see the Rory Kavanagh led Glen against Magherafelt while Slaughtneill will meet Newbridge.

On Sunday evening Slaughtneill beat Lavey 3-13 to 1-15. Manager Mark Doran told Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life they had to work hard to get to the semi finals:

The last quarter final seen Newbridge overcame Steelstown by three points as last years beaten finalist won 0-18 to 1-12.

Newbridge Joint Manager Kevin Brady was glad to see his side get the crucial scores to keep them in the competition:

Enda Muldoon on O’Donovan Rossa booking Derry SFC Semi-Final spot: “Everything we worked on went well”

Rory Kavanagh leads Glen into Derry SFC Semi-Finals

And in the Tyrone SFC Championship, the semi-final draw sees champions Earagail Ciaran playing Trillick while Lochmacgroary will take on Carrickmore.

Tyrone SFC: Carrickmore defeat Edendork to progress to last four

Errigal Ciaran into Tyrone SFC Semi-Finals with win over Omagh

Trillick boss Richard Thornton on win over Pomeroy: “We knew it would be a serious contest”

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
Advertisement

