SNA delay forces Kerrykeel girl out of school until ‘potentially November’

The mother of five-year-old Allissa Walshe says her child is continuing to miss out on an education at the hands of a long-winded process.

Allissa has Type 1 diabetes and requires a full-time SNA to help her manage her insulin levels, which she has been denied.

Her mother, Lorna, has been informed that an assessment of the school will be completed on Wednesday, 8th of October. This timeline suggests it could be as late as November before Allissa is able to return, if the assistant is granted.

The assessment is the first step in a process which includes hiring a person and ensuring they are fully trained to assist Allissa.

In the meantime, her mother says she must remain at home: