Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Stop blowing away nature’s beauty – Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group


The Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group is hosting a community meeting this Friday evening following a planning application for the erection of five new turbines.

Irish Premium Renewable Energy Ltd submitted the application to Donegal County Council last week for the project, which would be spread across over 90 hectares of land at Croughnashallog.

The action group is calling on the council to “stop blowing away nature’s beauty.”

The meeting will address concerns surrounding health, environment, water impact, visual impact, and property devaluation.

It will get underway at 7:00 pm in the Ionad Teampall Chroine.

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
