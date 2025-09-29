Stop blowing away nature’s beauty – Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group



The Dungloe Wind Turbine Action Group is hosting a community meeting this Friday evening following a planning application for the erection of five new turbines.

Irish Premium Renewable Energy Ltd submitted the application to Donegal County Council last week for the project, which would be spread across over 90 hectares of land at Croughnashallog.

The action group is calling on the council to “stop blowing away nature’s beauty.”

The meeting will address concerns surrounding health, environment, water impact, visual impact, and property devaluation.

It will get underway at 7:00 pm in the Ionad Teampall Chroine.