Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

Three people have died following a serious incident in County Louth this morning.

Gardaí responded to the serious incident at a home in Tallanstown this morning, where three people, two men and one woman, were found dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in the North West.

It’s understood Gardaí aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination and the offices of the Coroner and State Pathologist have been notified.