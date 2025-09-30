Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Creeslough explosion file sent to Director of Public Prosecutions

A file on the Creeslough explosion has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This day week will mark the third anniversary of the tragedy.

10 people were killed in the fatal blast on October 7th, 2022.

Throughout the course of the investigation to date, six men and one woman have been arrested.

Announcing the development in the case last night , Gardaí say the victims, their families and the Creeslough community are in their thoughts.

Regular family liaison briefings meetings are held, the most recent of which was yesterday evening.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the fatal explosion to contact the Investigation Team at Milford Garda Station.

In particular, Gardaí would like to speak to any person that was in the commercial premises, the scene of the fatal explosion, at any time prior to the fatal explosion and who may not have spoken formally to An Garda Síochána to date, to please come forward.

 

An Garda Síochána remembers the 10 deceased:
James O Flaherty, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, Catherine O’Donnell, James Monaghan, Hugh Kelly, Martina Martin, Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan Garwe and Leona Harper.Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dilís, go léir.
