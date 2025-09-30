DCC had a social housing vacancy rate of 3% last year

Over 4,200 social housing units were left vacant in 2024.

A new report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission shows social housing vacancy rates have decreased from 2.8% in 2023 to 2.75% last year.

The local authorities with the highest vacancy rates were Kilkenny, with nearly 7%, and Carlow, with almost 6%.

Donegal County Council had 155 vacant properties out of a total housing stock of 5,103, a vacancy rate of just over 3%.

Michael McCarthy, Chair of the NOAC, says vacant homes are contributing to housing shortages…………..