DCC had a social housing vacancy rate of 3% last year

Over 4,200 social housing units were left vacant in 2024.

A new report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission shows social housing vacancy rates have decreased from 2.8% in 2023 to 2.75% last year.

The local authorities with the highest vacancy rates were Kilkenny, with nearly 7%, and Carlow, with almost 6%.

Donegal County Council had 155 vacant properties out of a total housing stock of 5,103, a vacancy rate of just over 3%.

Michael McCarthy, Chair of the NOAC, says vacant homes are contributing to housing shortages…………..

Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Churchill and Burnfoot

30 September 2025
luh-new-1
News

Over €88,500 spent in debt collection fees at LUH from 2013-2022

30 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 September 2025
noac
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC had a social housing vacancy rate of 3% last year

30 September 2025
Advertisement

