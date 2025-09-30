Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal and Armagh fined for Ulster Final melee

Donegal and Armagh County Boards have both been hit with heavy fines following the brawl that marred the end of this year’s Ulster Senior Championship final in Clones.

The GAA’s Central Hearings Committee has confirmed fines of €7,500 for both  county boards.

The committee had initially proposed the punishments for ‘disruptive conduct by players’ back in July. However, both Donegal and Armagh requested a CHC hearing, which took place on Friday.

The CHC has upheld the decision although both Armagh and Donegal have the option of appeal.

Donegal won a thrilling Ulster Final which went all the way to extra-time. But as the celebrations got underway, the melee erupted with Gardai and stewards intervening to separate those involved.

