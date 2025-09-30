Donegal quarries to face comprehensive audits following 100% Redress motion



Donegal County Council has backed a motion for a comprehensive audit of all local quarries, proposed by Cllr Joy Beard.

The audit would be conducted by the National Building Control & Market Surveillance Office, in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Ireland.

This move is in response to research confirming pyrrhotite and framboidal pyrite as primary causes of concrete failure in Ireland.

Cllr Beard emphasises the goal is to restore confidence in the supply chain, not punish the industry.

An audit was carried out a number of years ago, however, Cllr Beard says it has quickly become outdated: