Future of Donegal Town Courthouse raised in Seanad

The Seanad has been told that the courthouse in Donegal Town will close temporarily from tomorrow, with court sitting initially being transferred to Ballyshannon, while a temporary base is sought within Donegal Town itself.

The issue was raised by Cllr Manus Boyle, who stressed the importance of keeping court sittings in the town.

Responding on behalf of Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, Junior Minister Colm Brophy said a survey will be undertaken at the building, and that will determine what happens next…………..

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, September 30th

30 September 2025
IMG_4224
News

Multi-agency operation combating environmental and wildlife crime conducted in Donegal

30 September 2025
Bus inside
News

Almost 23,000 people in Donegal eligible for Public Services Companion Pass

30 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-30 153347
News, Audio, Top Stories

Row breaks out between Deputy Doherty and Taoiseach over plans for new bike shed at NMH

30 September 2025
