Future of Donegal Town Courthouse raised in Seanad

The Seanad has been told that the courthouse in Donegal Town will close temporarily from tomorrow, with court sitting initially being transferred to Ballyshannon, while a temporary base is sought within Donegal Town itself.

The issue was raised by Cllr Manus Boyle, who stressed the importance of keeping court sittings in the town.

Responding on behalf of Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, Junior Minister Colm Brophy said a survey will be undertaken at the building, and that will determine what happens next…………..