Handbag snatched by cyclist in Muff

Gardai are trying to trace a cyclist who snatched a handbag from a woman in Muff,
It happened at a bus stop in Wednesday evening last.
On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Sean Sweeney made this appeal for information……….
Gardai are trying to trace a cyclist who snatched a handbag from a woman in Muff,
It happened at a bus stop in Wednesday evening last.
On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Sean Sweeney made this appeal for information……….
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland