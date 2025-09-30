Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Handbag snatched by cyclist in Muff

Gardai are trying to trace a cyclist who snatched a handbag from a woman in Muff,

It happened at a bus stop in Wednesday evening last.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Sean Sweeney made this appeal for information……….

 

Top Stories

Credit Union 2
News

New CU lending limits come into force today

30 September 2025
sean sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Handbag snatched by cyclist in Muff

30 September 2025
letterkenny garda station
News

Trailer stolen outside house at Rosemount Lane in Letterkenny

30 September 2025
image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal quarries to face comprehensive audits following 100% Redress motion

30 September 2025
Advertisement

